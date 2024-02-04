Antoine Semenyo forced off with injury in Bournemouth’s stalemate against Nottingham Forest

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo suffered an injury setback while in action for Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars striker was handed a starting role against Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.



However, Semenyo had to be replaced by Marcus Tavernier at the interval after picking up an injury. He will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Bournemouth opened the scoring after just five minutes into the game through Dutch international Justin Kluivert before Callum Hudson-Odoi leveled pegging for the visitors in the 45th-minute mark.



Both teams went to recess with a goal apiece in the much-anticipated clash. With no additional goal, both teams had to settle for a draw.