Antoine Semenyo grabs assist in Bournemouth's win against Crystal Palace

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo played a pivotal role in Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Tuesday, April,2, 2024, providing the decisive assist for Justin Kluivert's late goal.

The victory marked Bournemouth's fourth win against Crystal Palace, adding to their previous tally of four draws and six losses in their head-to-head record.



Semenyo, who replaced Alex Scott at the start of the second half, showcased his blistering pace and excellent vision.



In the 79th minute, he chased down a ball behind the Palace defence, skillfully squaring it to Kluivert at the penalty spot. The Dutchman made no mistake, blasting the ball home to secure the three points for the Cherries.

Bournemouth will be hoping to maintain their impressive form as they prepare for their next fixture against Luton Town.



Semenyo's performance against Crystal Palace could well earn him a regular spot in the starting lineup, providing a valuable boost to the team's attacking options.