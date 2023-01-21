Antoine Semenyo is not going anywhere - Bristol City coach

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City manager, Nigel Pearson has revealed that they have received offers from Bournemouth and Burnley for the services of highly-rated Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.

According to reports, the Championship club rejected a 10 million pound bid from Bournemouth last week.



Pearson insists Semenyo will be allowed to leave only when the right agreement is reached.



“We’ve received offers of a fashion from Bournemouth and Burnley too. And there is speculation about other clubs. It can be potentially very unsettling for players and that’s why I very much believe in being as frank and open as possible," Pearson said.

"Antoine is a young man who’s had a pretty good couple of years now, on a personal level in terms of breaking into the side and showing not just potential but his ability to perform at a very good level. The one thing he’s working harder to do now is scoring more goals and, like many forwards, he’ll go through spells of achieving that but even when he’s not doing that he’s still a real handful,"



“We know we’ve got a talent in Antoine at the club but we need to protect our interests as a football club and if we get to a point where a deal is accepted that it’s done in the right way. Until that point, Antoine is our player,"



“What I would say about him is he’s a really honest player, honest person and he’s dealing with it as well as he can but speculation can be unsettling.”