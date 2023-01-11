0
Antoine Semenyo reacts after scoring in second successive game for Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo 1 Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has reacted after scoring in a second successive game for Bristol City in the English FA Cup.

Semenyo was on target on Sunday when his side shared the spoils with Swansea City.

The Black Stars striker got the equalising goal for Bristol as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Swansea at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup.

Swansea struck first in the match through Joel Piroe who benefitted from a huge defensive mistake to put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute.

The Black Stars striker put Bristol on level pegging in the 77th minute after getting his head on a cross from Andreas Weimann to find the back of the net.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the enterprising forward has reacted to scoring in two consecutive games for Bristol City.

“Back2Back” he posted on Facebook.

Semenyo now has 6 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Bristol this campaign, four in the Championship, one in the FA Cup, and the other in the EFL Cup.

