Antoine Semenyo ready for 2023 AFCON

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo says he is ready and focused ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be staged in Ivory Coast.

The tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast will kick off from January, 13 to February, 11 2024, becoming the 34th edition of the continental showpiece.



Ghana booked its ticket to the tournament after finishing as Group E winners with 12 points after the qualifying series, having won three and drawn three.



Speaking in an interview with Bournemouth media, Semenyo admitted the competitiveness of the AFCON, adding that he is ready for the challenge.



“It going to be tough but I am ready to embrace that challenge,” Semenyo said.



According to the English-based Ghanaian International, he feels proud and honored to represent his family by playing for the Black Stars.

“For my family, it is big. My dad played in Ghana years ago so it is nice to represent the family and my friends as well so it is an honor,” he said.



The former Bristol City and Sunderland attacker grabbed an assist in Ghana’s 2-1 win in their final group game against the Central African Republic (CAR)



at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 7.



The Black Stars who last won the tournament in 1982 will hope to end the country’s trophy drought in Ivory Coast.



Watch the video below:

???????? Antoine Semenyo speaks about his impact in the last international break and also looks ahead to the AFCON.pic.twitter.com/ozKE3wOOyo — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 27, 2023

