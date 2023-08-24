Antoine Semenyo reflects on scoring at Anfield against Liverpool

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has opened up on scoring at the iconic Anfield stadium during AFC Bournemouth's against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old scored the opening goal of the game as Bournemouth suffered defeat to the 19-times English champions on Saturday.



The goal was Semenyo's first of the season after serving an assist in the opener against West Ham, where he came off the bench to make the difference.



“I found out on Saturday morning," he told Daily Echo, when asked if he knew he was starting at Anfield.



“But you’ve always got to be ready, if you’re on the bench or starting. So I was happy to get the start, happy to get the goal. But the result is what we wanted."

Semenyo was only making his third start for the Cherries since joining in January from Bristol City. The lanky forward has been troubled by injuries in recent times.



“It’s been tough the last couple of months with the shin injury. But I just had to be strong mentally and physically and get myself ready to the beast I am! I’ve done well enough to get a start, so I just need to keep going and keep building myself," he continuee.



For Semenyo, scoring at Anfield was a dream come true but the English-born Ghanaian is not getting carried away by that performance.



“It’s almost like a dream come true,” Semenyo said. “But I’ve been working for this and I just need to keep working. Hopefully I can get many more goals in other stadiums. I’m happy with myself and happy with how I felt I’ve got on so far.”