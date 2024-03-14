Antoine Semenyo’s brace seals 4-3 dramatic win for Bournemouth against Luton Town

Semenyo scored twice to help his team snatch a dramatic victory against Luton Town

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo contributed two goals to help AFC Bournemouth produce a football miracle on Wednesday night.

In a game against Luton Town in the English Premier League, the Black Stars forward and his teammates came from three goals down to secure a 4-3 victory.



The pulsating encounter staged at the Vitality Stadium kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially in the second half.



The first goal of the contest was scored by Tahith Chong in the 9th minute of the first half.



Two additional goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley set Luton Town up for what most people expected to be an easy win.

However, in the second half, the game turned on its head when Dominic Solanke equalized in the 50th minute to pull one back for AFC Bournemouth.



The game further opened up in the 62nd minute after Illya Zabarnyi also scored for the hosts.



With momentum on the side of AFC Bournemouth, the team pushed and cruised to a memorable victory.



It was thanks to a sensational brace from Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo whose goals came in the 64th and 83rd minutes respectively.