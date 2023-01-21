0
Antoine Semenyo scores to rescue point for Bristol City

Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo scored his fourth goal in 2023 to salvage a point for Bristol City in their game against Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship.

The in-demand forward netted with 22 minutes remaining to cancel Bradley Dack's opener for Blackburn at Ashton Gate.

Semenyo started and lasted the entire duration as the Robbins shared the spoils at home.

The Black Stars forward has scored six goals in the English Championship this season despite a slow start to the campaign due to an injury.

Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth had a bid for the 22-year-old rejected as interest in the Ghanaian attacker increases.

Semenyo is also on the radar of Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Rangers.

