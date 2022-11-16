Antoine Semenyo sets big target for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo has set a personal target for himself for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Bristol City striker who made his debut in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar has been named in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Having played less than 20 minutes of football under Otto Addo, Antione Semenyo is targeting more playing minutes in the World Cup as one of Ghana's three strikers for the tournament.



"[They] give me their intake on what they think I can improve on and what they think I've done well. I'm in contact with them regularly and they give me feedback constantly about my game."



"I want to be playing, I want to be involved so hopefully, I've done enough to get in the starting lineup," Antoine Semenyo told BBC Radio Bristol in an interview.



Antoine Semenyo is currently in the camp of the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi as the team prepares for their pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Ghana will begin its World Cup campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below







