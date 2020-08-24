Sports News

Antoine Semenyo to join Newport County on loan

Ghanaian player, Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo is set to join League 2 side Newport County on loan in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The winger played for Sunderland last season where he made eighteen appearances in all competitions scoring one goal.



Newport County coach Michael Flynn in an interview expressed interest in the Bristol City wideman.



“I want to spend a little bit more on a proven player than taking two gambles, that’s the ideal way to go,” he said.

“We’ve all got to adapt and cut our cloth accordingly but hopefully we can have a player like a Ben White or an Antoine Semenyo on their first loans,"



“We’ve got to take a few blind, as in unproven, but we have done it before and hopefully we will do it again. We are obviously a club that will develop players and help them improve,” he concluded.

