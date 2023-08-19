Antoine Semenyo tops social media trends after scoring against Liverpool

Antoine Semenyo strikes the ball through the legs of Van Dijk

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo, is trending on Twitter after scoring a sublime goal against Liverpool on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Semenyo gave Bournemouth the lead with a perfect rebound finish from inside the box just 3 minutes into the game at Anfield.



Some Ghanaians on Twitter have expressed their delight to see the UK-born Ghanaian on the score sheet.



The game is currently in progress and Semenyo has scored his first Premier League goal of the season.



However, Liverpool through Luiz Diaz and Mohammed Salah have staged an early comeback to claim the lead with halftime approaching.

Antoine Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Championship side Bristol City in the 2023 January transfer window.



He played 11 games, started 9 from the bench, and scored one goal before he suffered an injury that ruled him out of the season.



Prior to his move, he had scored four goals and provided one assist in five matches in all competitions for Bristol in January.



Check out some reactions below

Semenyo nutmeg van Dijk straight to goal pic.twitter.com/q7S5ZbfkRJ — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) August 19, 2023

Antoine Semenyo cooking Liverpool?



Already a better striker than rashford and Nunez pic.twitter.com/gWPVwsat4q — OBAMA???????????????? (@CFC_Obama) August 19, 2023

Antoine Semenyo scores against Liverpool, what a beauty????‍????????pic.twitter.com/Og7uKcXdzq — Formula???? (@1realFormula) August 19, 2023

Antoine Semenyo is better than Salah and Nunez pic.twitter.com/XdPT0pDUL5 — ✝️NUNGUA SHATTA WALE ✝️ (@Shattachelsea) August 19, 2023

What a start for Bournemouth at Anfield with Antoine Semenyo firing them ahead with just minutes played! ???? pic.twitter.com/n7j3Xe4fNh — 90min (@90min_Football) August 19, 2023

Semenyo grabs opening goal for Bournemouth...Good one — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) August 19, 2023

Semenyo's goal against Liverpool will send them to relegation this season ???????? pic.twitter.com/AJ13MPz4rO — STIGA JNR???????????????? (@Kwaw_stiga) August 19, 2023

When you score against Liverpool at Anfield...



Incredibly stuff, Antoine Semenyo. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DxntLhtpPi — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) August 19, 2023

