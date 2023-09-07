Antony Baffoe, Didier Drogba pay tribute to African football icon and first Ballon d'or winner Salif Keita

Salif Keita

Former Black Stars defender, Antony Baffoe and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba have paid tribute to African football icon and first African Ballon d'or winner, Salif Keita who has passed.

The 'Black Panther' as he was affectionately called passed on on Saturday, September 2, 2023. He is the first African to migrate and play in Europe and is thus regarded as the pioneer of African talents who have since flooded Europe.



Drogba in his tribute labelled him as "one of the greatest legends of African football". Tony Baffoe in a tribute message on Twitter highlighted Keita's Ballon d'Or win in 1970.



"The First African Ballon d'or Winner Salif Keita ????????has passed away????????????????my sympathies and condolences to the entire family ????????rest well Salif Keita," he wrote.



His cousin and former Liverpool and Juventus player Momo Sissoko told BBC that the family has lost 'an amazing man'.



"When I talk about Salif, it's very sad but I'm also very proud because he was an amazing guy. It's a bad moment for everyone, as we lost one of the good guys - someone who achieved a lot for Mali and for all generations in Africa. To lose him is very sad for everyone not just in Mali, but also in Africa," he said.



His former club Saint-Ettiene who signed the former Real Bamako and Stade Malien by smuggling him to Liberia before flying him off to France, changed the club's logo on Twitter to represent their sad mood.

In a statement the club noted: "The Black Panther is gone, taking a piece of our club with him."



Mali government held the funeral rite for the "monument man" on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Place du Cinquantenaire, on the banks of the Niger River.



The event was attended by Keita's former teammates as well as Mali Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga.



