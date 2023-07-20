0
'Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical' - Dutch legend van Basten

Kudus Mohammed 55676879 Mohammed Kudus

Dutch football great, Marco van Basten has selected Ghana star Mohammed Kudus as a better player than former Ajax winger Antony.

According to him, although Antony who now plays for Manchester United is faster than Mohammed Kudus, the Black Stars poster boy has better technique and is smarter than the Brazilian.

“I find Kudus a much better football player.

“He has much better technique and knows what he's doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical,” Van Basten said in a recent interview while comparing the two youngsters.

The Dutch legend continued, “He is much more of a footballer and more fun to watch, you can place him anywhere on the pitch.”

Before the start of pre-season, Mohammed Kudus was linked with a move to join Antony at Manchester United.

The speculation on the potential move has died down with the Black Stars forward now likely to stay at Ajax.

Source: footballghana.com
