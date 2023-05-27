‘Any initiative that can help reduce mistakes should be encouraged’ – Randy Abbey on introduction of VAR in Ghana

Dr Randy Abbey

Astute Football Administrator, Dr. Randy Abbey is not against the use of the Video Assistant Referees in the Ghana Premier League.

The president of the newly promoted team Kpando Hearts of Lions says he’s in support of any good thing that would help curb controversies in the Ghanaian top-flight.



According to him, any initiative that can reduce reduce should be looked at critically and encouraged to eliminate or reduce controversies in the game to benefit everyone involved in the game.



“Any initiative that can help reduce mistakes should be encouraged. Having a second look for certain key decisions would be beneficial.”

“However, it is important to recognize that controversies may still arise, as seen in other leagues such as the English Premier League,” stated Dr. Abbey.



He’s an Executive member of the Ghana Football Association and also serves on the Black Stars Management committee.



His team gained promotion to the top-flight after spending eight years in the wilderness, that is the second tier of Ghana leagues.