Anyone who felt I was untouchable had lower thinking capacity – Ex GFA Boss

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwasi Nyantakyi has described persons who felt he was untouchable while in office as people with lower thinking capacity.

Nyantakyi was accused by ”football people” of creating an empire around himself at the GFA where he could not be challenged, making him untouchable and arrogant.



Former GFA Spokesperson, Randy Abbey in May 2028 was quoted by media reports describing his former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, as an ‘Emperor General’ who had hijacked the football association.



“The first time he changed the law made him, ‘Emperor General’. He has the exclusive right to choose who his vice becomes and he chose him George Afriyie,”.

”Nyantakyi makes the decisions and no one challenges him. He has become the Emperor General but we need a new face to take Ghana football to another level,” Randy Abbey said in an interview with Asempa FM in May 2018.



But in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Mr Nyantakyi vehemently contested the arrogant and untouchable tag on him, saying he has always been a person who’s fun to be with.



”…That was the perception among some people, how could I be untouchable? Anybody who felt that had a low thinking capacity. Because there was no way I could be described as untouchable or a powerful person. Powerful in what? Me, Kwasi Nyantakyi, the boy from Wa is arrogant? I think arrogance did not exist in my dictionary. Those from afar could use arrogance against me, but if you came close to me, you’ll know that I am a cool guy.”