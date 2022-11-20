Apaak commends Black Stars for wearing fugu to Qatar World cup  

Black Stars players in fugu

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the senior National team, Black Stars for wearing smock also known as fugu to Qatar.

The Black Stars arrived in Doha for the FIFA World cup wearing the smock in displaying the Ghanaian tradition.



The outfit is associated with the people of the Northern part of the West African country.



“I must commend very highly, the GFA, management of the Black Stars and the team, led by my Junior Uncle, Dede Ayew, for the decision to wear the smock (fugu), as their arrival uniform for the 2022 world cup.

“Our unity in diversity is what makes us Ghana! #GoBlackStars!” Mr. Apaak stated.



The Black Stars are expected to play their first game with Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.