2
Menu
Sports

Appoint Asamoah Gyan as Black Stars strikers' coach - Eric Bekoe tells Chris Hughton

Asamoah Gyan Secures UEFA License B Coaching Certificate.jpeg Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko marksman, Eric Bekoe believes that the service of the legendary Asamoah Gyan is needed in the Black Stars to solve the goal-scoring drought.

Black Stars strikers have been experiencing a serious goal drought and that has become a major concern for Ghanaians who are still hoping to see the team win a trophy after four decades.

In the last three years, Jordan Ayew (1), Inaki Williams, Antione Semenyo (2), Felix Afena-Gyan (1), Benjamin Tetteh, and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom have just scored 4 goals for the Black Stars.

Reacting to this goal drought, Eric Bekoe who won the Ghana Premier League top scorer award in the 2007-2008 season, urged the technical handlers to appoint Asamoah Gyan as the striker's coach.

“Goal scoring is being learnt. Football is scientific now and can’t be compared to previous years. To me, it will be prudent to get a strikers’ coach in the person of Asamoah Gyan who is our all-time top scorer,”

“I insist Gyan is made strikers coach of the Black Stars and God being so good, he’s got his license. He’s done it before and can help us solve our goal-scoring problems,” he told Angel TV.

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals in 107 official appearances.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Related Articles: