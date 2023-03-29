Appoint Asamoah Gyan as Black Stars strikers' coach - Eric Bekoe tells Chris Hughton

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Asante Kotoko marksman, Eric Bekoe believes that the service of the legendary Asamoah Gyan is needed in the Black Stars to solve the goal-scoring drought.

Black Stars strikers have been experiencing a serious goal drought and that has become a major concern for Ghanaians who are still hoping to see the team win a trophy after four decades.



In the last three years, Jordan Ayew (1), Inaki Williams, Antione Semenyo (2), Felix Afena-Gyan (1), Benjamin Tetteh, and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom have just scored 4 goals for the Black Stars.



Reacting to this goal drought, Eric Bekoe who won the Ghana Premier League top scorer award in the 2007-2008 season, urged the technical handlers to appoint Asamoah Gyan as the striker's coach.



“Goal scoring is being learnt. Football is scientific now and can’t be compared to previous years. To me, it will be prudent to get a strikers’ coach in the person of Asamoah Gyan who is our all-time top scorer,”

“I insist Gyan is made strikers coach of the Black Stars and God being so good, he’s got his license. He’s done it before and can help us solve our goal-scoring problems,” he told Angel TV.



Asamoah Gyan is the all-time scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals in 107 official appearances.



JE/KPE