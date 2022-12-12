Appoint a competent and full-time coach for Black Stars - GHALCA to Ghana FA

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has directed the Ghana FA to appoint a competent and full-time coach for the Black Stars.
In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, the welfare body for the clubs urged the Ghana FA to appoint a coach capable of managing the young and talented Black Stars team that participated in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Ghana national team showed a lot of promise for the future despite exiting the tournament at the group stage.
The Black Stars won one game (South Korea) and lost to both Portugal and Uruguay at the tournament.
Ghana's Coach Otto Addo immediately resigned after the game against Uruguay with the head coach position currently vacant.
The statement from GHALCA read
