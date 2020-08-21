Sports News

Appoint a local coach to head Technical Directorate - Rev. Osei Kofi

Football legend, Osei Kofi

Ghana football legend, Osei Kofi has implored the Ghana FA to appoint a Ghanaian to head its Technical Directorate.

The Ghana FA is set to announce the new Technical Director of the FA after vetting the interested applicants to have applied for the job.



Reports in the media indicate that the Ghana FA has settled on an expatriate coach to head its Technical Directorate which has strongly being opposed by some coaches and former players.



Former Asante Kotoko Bashiru Hayford who applied for the position told the media his application was not even acknowledged.



Ghana football legend Mohammed Polo also said the appointment of an expatriate to head the Ghana FA Technical Directorate will change the brand of football of Ghana due to the influx of foreign idea.

“We have our brand of football and we have to do everything possible to promote our own. There is nothing wrong going in for an expatriate coach but it doesn’t help us because they will change our brand of football”, Polo said in an interview.



Rev. Osei Kofi has added his voice to the calls for the Ghana FA to appoint a local coach for the Technical Director job



“We should give the Technical Directorship job to a Ghanaian. We are all available and ready to do the job only if they will call us”, he told Happy FM.



The Ghana FA is set to announce its new Technical Director in the coming days.

