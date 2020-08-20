Sports News

Appointing an expatriate to head Technical Directorate will change our brand of football - Mohammed Polo

Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo

Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint a Ghanaian for the vacant Technical Director role in order to promote our own brand of football.

The GFA is set to name a new Technical Director and there have been reports that an expatriate coach will be handed the job.



The GFA Executive Council is said to have interviewed all the candidates interested in the job and are set to announce the Technical Director very soon.



Some local coaches to have applied for the job such as Bashiru Hayford, Malik Jabir have complained of disrespect from the GFA as their application were not even acknowledge.



According to Mohammed Polo, going in for an expatriate coach for the Technical Director job is not acceptable and the FA leadership is keen on appointing an expatriate for the job. may change our brand of football with their foreign ideas.

“It is very unfortunate and are we buying foreign football", he said on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We have our brand of football and we have to do everything possible to promote our own. There is nothing wrong going in for an expatriate coach but it doesn’t help us because they will change our brand of football”.



The 1978 AFCON winner advised the GFA to consider local coaches for the job.



“We should give the job to a Ghanaian. We are all available and ready to do the job only if they will call us”.

