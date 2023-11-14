Aqua Blue Natural Mineral Water partners with GFA as main water sponsor

Source: Aqua Blue Natural Mineral Water

AQUA BLUE Natural Mineral Water, is delighted to announce its partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the primary water sponsor.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of sports and beverage industry, and we are eager to bring the spirit of unity and refreshment to the forefront of Ghanaian football.



This partnership with the Ghana Football Association is not only a symbol of our support for the beautiful game of football but also a commitment to the growth and development of the sport in Ghana.



We are not only focused on maximizing profitability but also on allocating resources towards initiatives that contribute to the growth and development of football in Ghana.



Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we pledge to ensure their satisfaction with every bottle of Aqua Blue Natural Mineral Water.

As we embark on this exciting journey with the Ghana Football Association, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the unity and spirit of sportsmanship that football brings to our nation.



We look forward to a successful partnership with the GFA and a refreshed future with us.



For further information and media inquiries, please contact: Heston Naawu on 0548205709.



