Argentina beat France in an extraordinary final to win 2022 World Cup

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Argentina have been crowned the champions of the World after beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina beat the 2018 champions 4-2 on penalties after the 120 minutes of a roller coaster final ended 3-3.
More to follow...
