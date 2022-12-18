4
Argentina beat France in an extraordinary final to win 2022 World Cup

Messi Argentina captain, Lionel Messi

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentina have been crowned the champions of the World after beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina beat the 2018 champions 4-2 on penalties after the 120 minutes of a roller coaster final ended 3-3.

