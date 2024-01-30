Argentina swerve Ghana as they announce Nigeria, Ivory Coast as opponents for March friendlies

Ghanaians had hopes of Dede Ayew vs Messi match up

Ghanaian football fans who had hopes of seeing the Black Stars in action against Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates have suffered a massive disappointment after the Argentine Football Association swerved the Black Stars.

Reports have been rife that AFA was seriously considering the Black Stars as one of two teams to play in the March 2024 international window.



The news which excited Ghanaians claimed that Argentina could take on Ghana three days after playing China on March 26.



However, the AFA confirmed its opponents on Monday, January 29, 2024, and Ivory Coast and Nigeria turned out to be opponents.



Per the post on their social media handle, Argentina will play familiar foe Nigeria before taking on Ivory Coast in the final game of the window.



The announcement has spurred social media reactions with Ghanaians ruining what would have been a lifetime opportunity to see Messi and his charges against Dede Ayew and his teammates.

There is a feeling that the decision by Argentina to swerve Ghana for the game is due to their position that the Black Stars might not be a credible opponent.



They believe Nigeria and Ivory Coast who have both qualified for the quarter-final of the 2023 AFCON were picked because they will provide some sort of competition for Ivory Coast.



While Nigeria and Ivory Coast continue to progress through the tournament, the Black Stars were knocked out of the group stage of the competition.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.

With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.





#SelecciónMayor El plantel que conduce Lionel Scaloni jugará ante Nigeria y Costa de Marfil en la gira asiática de marzo.



????https://t.co/b9RmnqafSf pic.twitter.com/IsUe7HxiQ0 — ???????? Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) January 29, 2024

EK