Argentina will win the World Cup - Football fans react to Pogba's injury setback

114144128 Ppogbagetty Paul Pogba is out of the World Cup

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: goal.com

Fans across Africa have expressed their views following news French midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to an injury.

Pogba’s representatives confirmed on Monday that he will need further rehabilitation on the knee injury he suffered in July and will not recover in time for France’s defence of their crown.

While a section of fans feel France will miss him, alongside N’Golo Kante who is also out with an injury, others are defiant that Les Bleus have enough quality.

France is finished

Bye by France from [the World Cup] group stage. See you later. -Shoaib Sharker

France won't be able to defend the World Cup. Pogba is giving room for [Eduardo] Camavinga and [Aurelien] Tchouameni to shine. -Ogolo Alali

Pogba and Kante out, we're definitely crowning new champions. -Nhlanhla Nyoto Mazibuko

Thank God he’s not at Man Utd

He said Manchester United will regret but actually, he is the one who is regretting. Because by now, Manchester United are on their way back to [the] top level. -Usman Isah Iko

Wishing him quick recovery but one should not bite the finger [hand] that feeds him. Pogba once said he'll make [Manchester] United regret after turning down a huge contract offered to him. If there's any regret now, it's [United] signing him in the first place. -Ogalo Victor

Thank God he refused to renew his contract. God later blessed Man United with Casemiro and [Christian] Eriksen. -Prince Jonah Isaac.

Blame it on Man United

Manchester United bewitched this guy. That club has done away with so many brilliant talents, no wonder [Frenkie] de Jong said no to them. -Brian Lwancy

Since leaving Man United, this guy has become almost nobody. I really don't think he will make it to the 2026 World Cup also. -Isaac Masoga

No Pogba, no problem

No Pogba, no Kante. But Karim Benzema will win the World Cup for France. - Madir Mahathir

Two ready replacements for Kante and Pogba. France is safe with two very talented young lads, Tchouameni and Camavinga. -Owusu Alex

Those who think France is overthink this, we have; [Raphael] Varane, [Prisnel] Kimpembe, [Ibahima] Konate, [Jules] Kounde, Theo Hernandez, [Benjamin] Pavard, Kurt zouma (Defenders). Tchouameni Camavinga, [Antoaine] Griezmann, [Wesley] Fofana, [Adrien] Rabiot in midfield. [Ousmane] Dembele, [Karim] Benzema, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Kingsley] Coman, [Olivier] Giroud, [Christopher] Nkunku (forward).

-Martin Guite

Karma is real

The bad things he wished on [Kylian] Mbappe are working on him. Karma is real. -Chris Juma

It seems that Kylian Mbappe has won the battle of witchcraft, don't play with the boy from Cameroon.

-Feisal Mtanga

Kylian [Mbappe] must have done a ‘go back to sender.’ It would have been Mbappe missing the World Cup due to injury according to Pogba's brother's revelations. -Victor Muleya

So, his dark magic expired and now seriously working on him. Might now believe what his brother Mathias was saying about him and the magic. He should renew his contract with the Sharma though.

-Carlson Silingi

His brother was correct. He used voodoo to avoid injury but the voodoo has done a 180 turn. Injuries full time. -Mungeetha David.

It’s now clear for Argentina

Which mean this World Cup is for Argentina. - Bashiir Qorane Aden

We all know this World Cup is for one of these countries. Brazil, Argentina and England. -De Pablo

