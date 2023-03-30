Arhin Bilal: The 18-year-old Ghanaian forward linked with Atletico Madrid

Arhin Bilal

Bilal Arhin only turned 18 in February, but he has been earning rave reviews in Ghana.

The legendary, Stephen Appiah has hailed Arhin as a ‘great player’ and even feels that he ‘could be unstoppable’ if he develops properly.



Arhin even managed to earn the nickname ‘Nkuku’, with Appiah going on to brand the teenager ‘special’.



Arhin has been playing in TMFA League, and the Chronicle suggests that he scored 13 goals at that level last season.

The teenager is from the City Club where Thomas Partey and other great players where got their start in Ghana.



The teenager pulled out from the Ghana national under-20 squad camp due to malaria recently.



Arhin Bilal scores a hat trick in the last league game for Tema City fc in their league game against the stubborn side. Sonic Fc. He managed to score brace within 6 minutes and a hatrick in 45 minutes before break.