Arsenal aim to do a Torreira-Partey swap deal

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

According to Daily Star, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lucas Torreira and Arsenal will use it as an opportunity to do a swap deal for Partey.

The Gunners believe that Torreira interest will soften Atletico Madrid's stance on the Ghanaian midfielder who they have tracked for months.



It is believed that they will offer Torreira plus cash or at the very least ask for Partey on loan with an obligation to buy.

Thomas Partey rejected a new deal from Atletico Madrid in favor of a move to the Premier League and sources have indicated that he is keen to move to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is also reportedly fond of the player.



It will be interesting to see how this develops.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.