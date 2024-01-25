Arsenal announce Thomas Parety's return from injury

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has resumed full training following his recovery from a muscle injury.

The North London club announced his return, posting pictures of him training on X(Twitter) with the caption "Welcome back, Thomas."



Thomas Partey has been out of action since October and could make his match return in Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.



The Black Stars' deputy captain travelled with Arsenal's first team for a short camping in Dubai as he stepped up his recovery.



Partey missed out on Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to the injury.



This is the first time he missed the AFCON since his Black Stars debut in 2016. He played three AFCON(s) in a row since his debut - 2017, 2019, and 2021.

The Ghanaian is having an exciting week as he has resumed training in the same week he welcomed his newborn daughter.





