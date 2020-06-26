Sports News

Arsenal boss Arteta lauds Nketiah’s maturity after Southampton win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praises on Eddie Nketiah for his strong mentality after scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Nketia netted for the Gunners in their 2-0 win at the Saint Mary's stadium to bring an end to their two-game losing streak.



The victory moved them up to ninth in the table with 43 points after 31 matches played this far.



"Eddie, since I joined, the maturity and the personality that he plays every game with is incredible," Arteta said during the post-match as reported by the Arsenal website.



"I demand a lot of our forward players to put the opponent under pressure and they've done it. A lot of the goals we score are because of the errors that we force on the opponent.

"In that heat, to keep chasing players and putting them under pressure, sometimes it's not a really nice thing to do.



"But obviously when you get a goal from the mistakes they've made - which could have caused a few more goals - it's really important. It generates belief in what they do and it pays the price for the effort.



"I am happy with Eddie, the way he's played again today, but I'm happy in general with the team. I'm really happy with the subs, the way they came in and helped the team together with the result and the attitude that they showed."



Nketia has now scored six goals this season - with four of them coming for the London based side, and two coming for Leeds United.

