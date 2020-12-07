Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shoulders blame for Thomas Partey’s injury setback

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has accepted his fair share of the blame after claiming he pushed Thomas Partey back on the pitch before his side conceded the second goal against Tottenham on Sunday.

Partey started for the Gunners for the first time since suffering a thigh injury against Aston Villa in November 8.



During a Spurs counter-attack, Partey was seen limped to the edge of the pitch with an injury.



Arsenal had then lost possession and Spurs were able to counter quickly as Jose Mourinho’s men took advantage of the space vacated by Partey to score their second goal of the game through Harry Kane.



The 27-year-old enforcer was taken off immediately after Kane's goal on Sunday.

"It was too quick. We were through and I think it was a four against three situation for us to play the final ball and we were through," Arteta explained after the game.



"Suddenly, they are coming to attack us and Thomas is walking to me and I was trying to push him.



"I haven't spoken to him so I don't know exactly how it happened or if he felt something really serious. I will look at it and we will talk about it."



