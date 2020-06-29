Sports News

Arsenal boss heaps praise on Eddie Nketiah after FA Cup win over Sheffield United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded the performances for Eddie Nketia and the other youngers who played against Sheffield United in the FA Cup win on Sunday.

Arteta handed a starting role to Bukayo Saka, Joseph Willock, and Ainsley Maitland-Nile before Nketia climbed off the bench in the 67th minute to help the Gunners seal a 2-at the Bramall Lane.



Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 35th minute from the spot but David McGoldrick grabbed the equaliser with just three minutes left to play.



On-loan midfielder Ceballos slotted home a low, angled drive to win the tie in dramatic fashion as they progressed to the semi-finals of the competition for a record-equalling 30th time.

"They [Arsenal's young players] are evolving and they are really willing and finding a lot of personality to play," Arteta said to BT Sport.



"You can see the way they played and Eddie [Nketiah] as well the way he came on and fights with everybody, he doesn't care. I really like that."



Arsenal will play holders Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

