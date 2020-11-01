Arsenal can beat Manchester United - Thomas Partey

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey believes his side is capable of hurting Manchester United tomorrow in their Premier League encounter.

Arsenal face rivals Manchester United in the biggest clash of Gameweek 7 of the Premier League on Sunday.



Mikel Arteta’s side, have so far this season, lost all three games against top-six opposition from last season, with defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City.



However, Partey, believes the Gunners have what it takes to beat the Red Devil’s on Sunday.



“Manchester United are a great team with great players and important players,” he said.

“If we do our work well if we go in and fight for points, if we put a lot of pressure on them, we’ll be able to win.”



Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid for a Ghanaian record £45 million.



He also been named in CK Akonnor's 23 man squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan next month at the Cape Coast Stadium.