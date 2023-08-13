Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta opens up on Thomas Partey’s right-back role in Nottingham Forest win

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he deployed Ghana star Thomas Partey as a right-back when his outfit defeated Nottingham Forest on the Premier League opening day.

In an unexpected turn of events during Saturday afternoon's intense match against Nottingham Forest, Thomas Partey's versatility took center stage as he showcased his prowess while playing out of his usual midfield role.



The dynamic midfielder, known for his exceptional ball control and tactical awareness, was deployed as a right-back by Arsenal's manager, sparking both curiosity and excitement among fans.



However, it was Partey's remarkable performance in this unfamiliar position that not only silenced skeptics but also played a pivotal role in Arsenal's victory.



The game at the Emirates Stadium ended 2-1 in favour of Arsenal.

After the game, Arteta insisted playing Thomas Partey in defence worked well for his team as the Gunners defeated Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the season.



"We expected a game that actually happened and we needed somebody else there in midfield to do what we have to do the best, and have more fluidity and occupy certain spaces in relation to how they were defending. I think it worked really well," he said after the match.



English-born Ghanaian attacker, Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring as he got off the mark after just 26 minutes into the game before Bukayo Saka added a second as the Gunners went to recess with a two lead.



Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back few minutes to full time as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Arsenal.