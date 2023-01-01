Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah after scoring against Brighton

Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for English-Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah on Saturday evening when he scored in the 4-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the absence of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah started his second consecutive English Premier League after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and got his name on the scoresheet.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Mikel Arteta applauded Eddie Nketiah and all Arsenal players especially Martin Odegaard who was unplayable all evening.



“He [Martin Ordegaard] is doing what we want him to do - to decide football matches and work really hard and deliver to the team what he needs in these moments which is different.

“The four front players scored again today; that is great news. Eddie scoring again, Bukayo, Martinelli and in crucial moments as well. That's what we want, those players deciding football matches when the team needs it and that's what they're doing,” Mikel Arteta indicated.



Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was also in action for Arsenal and played 74 minutes in the win against Brighton.



Courtesy of the victory, the Gunners have ended 2022 as leaders of the English Premier League standings.