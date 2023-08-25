Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta rejects loan offer for Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Parety

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has reportedly declined a loan move for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

A report from Turkish journalist Yakup Çınar suggests that Galatasaray offered a loan deal to Arsenal for Partey but the North London Club declined.



The report indicated that Partey was willing to join the Turkish giants but Arteta turned down the deal, insisting on keeping the player.



Thomas Partey has two years left on his contract after signing a five-year deal with the Gunners in 2020 following his transfer from Atletico Madrid.



The Black Stars deputy skipper was on Arsenal's sale list this summer after the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice but Arteta ruled out any potential transfer of the Partey, stating that he is "super important."

"I expect Thomas Partey to stay here. Every time I spoke to him and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there's at all," Arteta said during the club's pre-season in the USA.



Partey has featured in Arsenal's opening two games of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Despite being deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role, Partey has impressed hugely for Arsenal.



