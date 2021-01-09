Arsenal coach hints at Thomas Partey involvement in FA Cup tie against Newcastle United

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Thomas Partey could feature against Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Partey has struggled with injuries since joining the Londoners in a £45 million move from Atlético Madrid last summer.



The 27-year-old made only five appearances in the Premier League so far, including a top-class display against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



The Ghana international has not played for the Gunners since the 2-0 loss against bitterest rival Tottenham Hotspur in December.

However, the Emirates Stadium outfit faithful will be brimming with delight after manager Arteta revealed that the midfielder has a chance of playing a part in the FA Cup tie against the Magpies.



“Well, we’ve got an extra two training sessions – we will assess after that whether he’s completely fully ready to start or participate against Newcastle or if we’re gonna leave it another few days for the Palace game,” Arteta remarked.



“But he’s been training really good. He’s comfortable. He’s not aware of the injury right now. He’s done more than what he did after the injury when he played against Spurs. So he’s in a good space, a good mood and you can see the player he is when he’s training.”