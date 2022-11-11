Arsenal eye January move for Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey

Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey could join English Premier League giants, Arsenal following Arsenal's interest, Footballghana.com can report.

Lamptey, who recently switched allegiance to represent the Black Stars has excelled since joining Brighton and Hove Albion from Chelsea.



According to reports in the English media, the Gunners have expressed interest in the right-back and are ready to meet the 35 Million Pounds price tag.



The 2006 UEFA Champions League finalists are in search of a right-back who can provide competition in the team.

It is said Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Ghanaian defender and could make a move for the player in the January window.



Lamptey was on target in midweek as Brighton eliminated Arsenal and this has further ignited Arteta’s desire to have him.



Fellow Premier League side, Tottenham are also said to be interested in signing the former Chelsea youngster.