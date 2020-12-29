0
Arsenal eyes Tariq Lamptey as replacement for Hector Bellerin

Tariq Lamptey4f Tariq Lamptey has emerged as a target for Arsenal

Tue, 29 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Guardian

English-born Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey has emerged as a target for Arsenal who are planning for life without Hector Bellerin.

The former Chelsea full-back has been in inspirational form for Brighton this season in the English Premier League with the youngster's form attracting a lot of interest.

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a potential return to Barcelona where it all started and Arsenal have identified the speedy Lamptey as a replacement.

The Gunners believe they could lose Bellerin to the Catalan club, with manager Mikel Arteta having already persuaded the 25-year-old to stay in north London amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Premier League club is targeting Tariq Lamptey, who has impressed for Brighton, as a replacement if Bellerin were to depart. The England under-21 full-back has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Arsenal are currently struggling in the English Premier League and picked up their first win in 7 games against Chelsea on Boxing Day.

