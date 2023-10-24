Arsenal fan in Uganda dies while celebrating Trossard's late goal against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard

Ugandan Arsenal fan, Fostine Androdribo, reportedly passed away while celebrating the Gunners' late equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Arsenal salvaged a point from a difficult where they came from two goals down to dra 2-2.



According to the Ugandan outlet The Observer, Androdribo, who is a security guard in Kamala took his shirt off while celebrating the 84th equaliser.



The report further states that Androdribo passed out shortly after his celebration.



William Drabo, the deceased's brother, claimed his brother works in Kampala City and had only travelled to the Village for their relative's funeral.

Arsenal almost recorded their first league defeat of the season after going down two-nil at Stamford Bridge in the London Derby.



But Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard scored vital goals to ensure Arsenal came back from a two-goal down and maintained their unbeaten record. Cole Palmer and Mikhialo Mudyk were on the scoresheet for Chelsea.



EE/KPE