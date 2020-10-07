Arsenal fans Gabby Otchere-Darko, Koku Anyidoho excited with Partey’s move to the club

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal fans, Gabby Otchere-Darko and Koku Anyidoho are over the moon that their beloved club has signed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey signed a four-year contract with Arsenal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day on Monday, October 5, 2020.



The 27-year-old midfielder is set to earn $260,000 which is a vast increment on the $47,000 he was earning at Atletico Madrid.



In separate social media posts, Gabby and Koku who have never hidden their love for the London-based club expressed excitement that their club has signed a player from their land.



Koku Anyindoho posited that Partey will have the same impact on Ghanaians as the legendary Michael Essien did when he moved to Chelsea.

He is also confident that the midfielder enforcer will push their title-winning ambitions.



“Just as Essien's move to Chelsea led to the Chelsea revolution in Ghana; Partey's move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal should add greater numbers to the already overwhelming Gunners support base in Ghana.



“I wish Partey a blessed stay at the Emirates”, he posted on Twitter.



Gabby had a simple message “This is the year that we gunner partey to the envy of the doubting Thomases”.