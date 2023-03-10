Arsenal fans angry over Thomas Partey's Black Stars call-up

Thomas Partey

Some Arsenal fans are unhappy after learning that Thomas Partey has been called up to the Black Stars for the upcoming international break.

The said angry fans, who are concerned about the player's fitness, suggested that Partey declines the invitation and work on his fitness instead because he just recovered from an injury.



The Ghanaian has played 160 minutes in four games since he returned from a muscle injury he suffered in February 2023.



Thomas Partey was named in Ghana's 25-man squad for their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars will play Angola over two legs. They will host the Black Antelopes in the first leg on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.



The Black Stars are tied at the top of Group E with Angola on four points each.

Ghana began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Madagascar before being held to a one-all draw against Central African Republic.



Unlike Ghana, Angola beat the Central African Republic and drew against Madagascar in their second fixture.



Check out some reactions below





We are terribly sorry but Thomas Partey is currently unavailable. Please call later or never. — theafclad_???????????????????????????????????? (@theafclad_) March 9, 2023

Let's just say no here.



Every time he picks up an injury. They guy is fragile and our team barely keeps him fit. — JimMacFly.eth (@JimMacFly) March 9, 2023

Risky for us at this stage of the season when we have a chance of achieving something special. Oh well let’s just hope and pray he comes back ok — Rizzy Rizzo (@RamosVP16) March 9, 2023

Don’t they have another player that can fit in his position. They are always calling him and their pattern of play is crazy — Ay Nana (@AyNana048) March 9, 2023

Their best player has the chance to be a huge part of winning the biggest league in the world and they want to risk that????? FOR WHAT?!?! — Clunky (@stormiopro) March 9, 2023

Here we go again! He better be hobbling off "injured" in the 88th minute against Crystal Palace. — Olúwádùńsìn (@a_oluwadunsin) March 9, 2023

Someone wrote this song before — Tamzon (@tamzon07afc) March 9, 2023

Respectfully, say no, it’s what Furgeson used to do — Adam Cooper (@AJ_Cooper95) March 9, 2023

Make up an injury so he doesn't have to go. — Aqif Maqiteva (@aqif_maqiteva) March 9, 2023