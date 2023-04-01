Arsenal fans back club for EPL title

Goodwill Sports Ambassador Ray Quarcoo is leading the campaign for the club to win the EPL

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Arsenal Fans across the globe are eyeing their 14th EPL silverware as the 2022/23 season nears completion.

The Gunners, with 69 points on the league log are ten matches away from realizing their title dream, depending on the outcome of the rest of the games between them and second-placed Manchester City.



And with the title in sight, the team currently looks well-composed and promising for the crown.



In Ghana, an avid fan and an executive member of the North London-based club Ray Quarcoo, Goodwill Sports Ambassador is leading the campaign for the club to finish the competition tops.



Recently, Ambassador Quarcoo took a trip to the Emirates, the home ground of Arsenal, where he met with David Barry Dein, a former co-owner and chairman of Arsenal.

" ...We are just hoping and praying that we realize our dream of finishing as winners in this season's campaign, all being equal," said Ambassador Quarcoo.



He added "We urge all our fans across the globe to remain resolute.



" I want to on my own behalf and on behalf of all our fans urge the team to soldier on as the competition heads to the final stages. Every point matters at this stage, the team should avoid complacency until the final whistle."



Arsenal host struggling Leeds United this weekend at the Emirates.