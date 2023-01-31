0
Arsenal fans clash on social media over Jorginho's signing

Jorginho In 2021 Was Named As The UEFA Player Of The Year Jorginho in 2021 was named as the UEFA Player of the Year

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans on social media have expressed divergent views over news that the club have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the transfer of 31-year-old midfielder, Jorginho.

Jorginho became Arsenal's next target after a bid of €70 million for Ecuadorian international, Moisés Caicedo was rejected by Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday, January 30, 2023.

According to a report filed by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the 2022/2023 English Premier League leaders have agreed to pay €12M for the services of the 31-year-old Italian midfielder.

The Arsenal fans expressed their varied views on social media as some claim that signing a 31-year-old midfielder won't help the club's title bid.

Some were also happy about that deal as they believe that they have made a good deal by signing a quality player like Jorginho for just €12 million.

Jorginho joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri from Serie A giants SSC Napoli and has been a regular face at the Stamford Bridge for the past five years.

Check some of the reactions in the post below:



































