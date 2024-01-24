Arsenal fans congratulate Partey as he welcomes first child with British girlfriend

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend

Arsenal fans across the world have taken to social media to congratulate their star midfielder, Thomas Partey following the successful arrival of his first child.

Janine Mackson, the British girlfriend of the Ghanaian midfielder announced via Instagram on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, that she has successfully delivered a baby girl.



Janine announced the arrival of their daughter with a photo of her hand and that of Partey holding the cute baby.



Janine, in her Instagram stories, described the arrival of the daughter as a significant blessing to the family, writing “the biggest blessing”.



She also shared a photo of herself with the baby but with her face covered as it is usually done.



The photos quickly spread to social media with Arsenal fans expressing excitement over the good news received by Partey and his family.



They congratulated Partey and his girlfriend and hoped that the arrival of their first daughter would mark a new dawn in their lives.

They believe that the daughter will help Partey’s form when he recovers from the injury that has kept him out of action since October 2023.



The midfielder has seen no action for Arsenal since an impactful cameo in Arsenal’s victory over Manchester City.



The injury ruled him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited in the preliminary stage of the tournament.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.

As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



Watch GhanaWeb's review of Ghana's AFCON performance below













