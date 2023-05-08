2
Arsenal fans demand sale of Thomas Partey in summer after losing position to Jorginho

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Arsenal fans on social media have demanded the sale of Thomas Partey after the club secured back-to-back wins without him.

They argue that the Gunners have evolved past the over-reliance on the Ghanaian, hence, the club should let go of him in the summer.

Thomas Partey has been brilliant all season until April when his consistent errors and poor showing in games led to Arsenal drawing three games in a row and losing the top spot on the table.

He was an unused sub in Arsenal's 2-0 away win over Newcastle United. This is the first time the 29-year-old was left on the bench in back-to-back games this season.

His replacement Jorginho has filled the void and won man-of-the-match against Newcastle and winning the hearts of the fans.

Some fans believe Jorginho gave the team much better control and thus the club would only need a replacement for Partey and keep the Italian.

Arsenal are in hot pursuit of the Premier League, trailing league leaders Manchester City by a point with three games left but the City have a game more.

