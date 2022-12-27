Arsenal fans hail Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey for performance against West Ham

Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal fans on social media have hailed Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey for their display in the team’s 3-1 victory over West Ham.

Eddie Nketiah was among the goal-scorers as Arsenal came from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.



In their first game since the 2022 World Cup, the Gunners went down after defender William Saliba brought down West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in the penalty box.



Arsenal went into the break with a goal deficit despite dominating the game and creating chances.



The comeback started in the second half after Bukayo Saka connected to Martin Ordegaard’s shot to pull parity.



Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli shot Arsenal into the lead with a goal at the near post before Nketiah gave Arsenal the needed cushioning with an incredible finish.

His performance has impressed Arsenal fans who are hailing him for stepping up after the club lost Gabriel Jesus to injuries.



Eddie Nketiah’s goal has given Arsenal fans assurance that the speculated two months without Gabriel Jesus will not be as bad as feared.



While Nketiah was leading the line, Thomas Partey was making the team tick in midfield with his incredible passing abilities.



In 88 minutes played, Partey recorded 104 touches, 77 passes completed, 12 final third passes, nine ball recoveries, 4 long balls completed, 4 ground duels won, 2/2 aerial duels won and 2 fouls won.



The Ghanaian midfielder bossed the game and the fans have been singing his praise on social media.





???????? Thomas Partey vs West Ham:



• 89 minutes played • 104 touches • 77 passes completed • 12 final third passes • 9 ball recoveries • 4 long balls completed • 4 ground duels won • 2/2 aerial duels won • 2 fouls won



Back like he never left ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nCcDOO4y89 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 26, 2022



11/11 - Eddie Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts for Arsenal in all competitions at the Emirates, notching his 11 goals from just 16 shots on target. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/0V7QEdy1SZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2022

Thomas Partey had another outstanding performance against West Ham.



From commanding the midfield and dictating the game.



Workaholic for Arsenal ????????#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/hKRvN2j9Uw — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) December 26, 2022

Sensational goal from @Arsenal. Nketiah lost his Kehrer. — Gary Lineker ???????? (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2022

Nketiah finishing a Wengerball goal with an Henry turn, while Wenger and Henry are in the Stadium pic.twitter.com/aXVF7fXGlM — Ben (@That_Damn_Hoare) December 26, 2022

Arsenal's Premier League win percentage with Thomas Partey in the starting line up 64%. Without him 47%. ???? pic.twitter.com/CiT81B1V1Q — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) December 26, 2022

The DIFFERENCE btn PARTEY for Ghana and PARTEY for Arsenal is the mentality of the two teams. pic.twitter.com/5qXEVjwpBE — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@MrBoadu) December 26, 2022