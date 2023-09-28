Arsenal fans hail Ghanaian youngster Sagoe Jnr for performance against Brentford

Ghanaian midfielder Charles Sagoe Jr

English-Ghanaian midfielder Charles Sagoe Jr. made a remarkable debut for Arsenal as the Gunners secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who can play as an offensive midfielder or on the wing, earned his first start in the fifth-round clash, and his performance left a strong impression on Arsenal fans.



Sagoe Jr, who signed his first professional contract with Arsenal in 2022 after joining the club from Fulham in 2015, has consistently demonstrated his attacking prowess in various age groups. He has been a standout performer at both Under-18 and Under-21 levels over the past two seasons.



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta showed faith in Sagoe Jr by giving him the opportunity to play for the senior team, and the young midfielder didn't disappoint. His technical ability and performance on the pitch earned praise from Arsenal supporters.



Born in England but with Ghanaian roots through his parents, Charles Sagoe Jr. is eligible to represent both countries internationally. However, he has yet to make a decision regarding his international future.



Arsenal's victory over Brentford in the Carabao Cup sees them progress to the next round of the competition, with Sagoe Jr.'s impressive debut being a highlight of the match.





Sagoe Jnr and the Sweet kid, I'm ready to buy your stocks if you show up — S???? (@scrapytweets) September 27, 2023

Charles Sagoe Jr, a 19-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, makes his debut for the #AFC first team tonight. He joined the club from Fulham in 2015 and was on the bench for the 2-2 draw with Sporting in the Europa League last season. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) September 27, 2023

You don’t know who Sagoe Jr is? He’s Pele reborn. End of story. pic.twitter.com/kA74fRLIaj — ARDENT GOONER (@saltimes) September 27, 2023

Teenagers to be handed their competitive first team debut for #Arsenal under Mikel Arteta:



> Folarin Balogun (19)

> Ben Cottrell (19)

> Miguel Azeez (18)

> Charlie Patino (18)

> Marquinhos (19)

> Ethan Nwaneri (15)

> Charles Sagoe (19) https://t.co/C8VLSgApBd — Harvey Downes (@HarveyDownes92) September 27, 2023

Odegaard pushing on @ElNennY and Sagoe Jr to get a much deserved applause after their respective return and debut ????



My captain ????⚪️#afc #BREARS pic.twitter.com/DXU9Nud55q — Wenger Vision (@wengervision) September 27, 2023