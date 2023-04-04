9
Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for trolling Man United

Partey 9796887908 .jfif Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans have praised their midfielder, Thomas Partey for having a dig at Manchester United following their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Partey was captured in a video with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah in a restaurant in the United Kingdom.

Partey who seemed to be enjoying his meal was pushed by Nana Aba to say something to the camera. When Partey finally agreed to say something, the Arsenal player decided to take a swipe at Manchester United.

“You are welcome, join us in celebration of United's loss,” he said as he took a spoonful of what appeared to be chocolate.

It appears some Arsenal fans are elated with Partey’s dig at the Red Devils.

One fan wrote, "you’re the best troller to ever appear on this app “in celebration of united's lost”

Below are some of the comments from Arsenal fans



















