Arsenal fans hail 'game changer' Thomas Partey after win over Manchester City

Thomas Partey

Arsenal fans have heaped praises on Thomas Partey for his impact in Gunner's slim win over Manchester City on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Partey made his injury return in the game and created the winner with a sensational pass which led to Gabriel Martinelli finishing for the only goal of the game.



The Ghanaian replaced Jorginho in the 75th minute for his first game for the North London side since sustaining a groin injury in September.



Many Arsenal fans were delighted to see Partey back in action and also play a huge role in the team's vital win.



The victory sent Arsenal to the top of the league, tied with Tottenham Hotspurs.



Partey has been included in Ghana's squad for the October international break. Ghana will face Mexico and the USA.

The games will mark his return to the team after missing two games in September due to his injuries.



Below are Arsenal fans reaction to Thomas Partey's performance against Man City





thomas partey vision omg, other dms woulda chose a simplest passes or to the far end to recycle playpic.twitter.com/fqiap9IJ7H — S???? (@scrapytweets) October 8, 2023

EE/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards