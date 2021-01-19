Arsenal fans lavish praises on Thomas Partey after Newcastle display

Partey impressed against Newcastle

95% pass accuracy, 67 touches, 14 final third entries, 9 ball recoveries, 3 interceptions, 2 chances created, 1 assist and 0 fouls committed, his stats read at the end of the game.

In the sixty-six minutes he spent on the field, he was head and shoulders above every midfielder.



A midfield Rolls Royce who was solid both in defense and attack and engineered every good move Arsenal made in their match against Newcastle.



It was his first start since the North London derby against Tottenham and he once again proved why Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta could not wait for him to return.



His assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opener shows why he was dearly missed by Arsenal.



He showed his defensive dexterity by calmly regaining possession before sending an inch-perfect pass to Aubameyang who did well to race down the left, cut in and slot home the first of Arsenal’s three goals.

He was once again involved in the second goal, providing the pre-assist for Bukayo Saka’s goal which was set up by Smith-Rowe.



Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has been lamenting how his presence has been missed by Arsenal and in his first start since the injury in December he gave a presence they’ve never had since he was hauled off against Tottenham.



Arsenal fans and Ghanaian football fans who watched the game have lavished praises on the 27-year-old for proving why he is one of Arsenal’s top earners.



Below are a few of the tweets





Partey is a much better player than Thiago Alcantara https://t.co/X4BKEka4CN — Ahead of the Curve (@mediocentr0) January 19, 2021

I've said it before and I'll say it again. You cannot judge a player like Thomas Partey purely based on a stat radar. Just watch the game, see how he glides with the ball, the weight/direction of his passes, and how strong he is in individual duels. World-class all-action player. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 19, 2021

Niggas was saying Partey is a waste of money uno. Some of you should never be allowed to talk ball ever again — Machala drip #ENDSARS (@Benjvillain) January 18, 2021

Thomas Partey is everything Arsenal have lacked in midfield. He is powerful, yet mobile. Physical, yet graceful. He can tackle, yet the ball sticks to his feet. His positional play is world class, and the positivity of his passing is a breath of fresh air. Huge signing. ???? #afc pic.twitter.com/dO6ftfsPc0 — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) January 19, 2021

Look how many times Partey plays a long ball to Auba on the flank to set him off on a counter. Happened lot of time in the game and has auba running at the defender 1 v 1. Good to see — Osman ???? (@OsmanZtheGooner) January 18, 2021

???? Xhaka and Partey attempted a combined number of 160 passes in todays game, with 150 of them being successful



Masterclass ???? pic.twitter.com/UguhIMYDxm — Seb ???????? (@NotYourWinger) January 19, 2021