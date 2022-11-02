0
Menu
Sports

Arsenal fans praise midfielder Thomas Partey after performance against Nottingham Forest

Partey Thomas 610x400 Thomas Partey

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey was outstanding in Arsenal 5-0 victory against struggling Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Arsenal took to Twitter to praise Thomas Partey for his wonderful effort in midfield for the Gunners.

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson (two goals), and Gabi Martinelli scored for the London side against Forest.

Partey, together with Granit Xhaka in the middle of the pitch, has proven crucial for Arsenal.

Arsenal will take on Zurich in the Uefa Europa League in their next game. In the Europa League, this season Thomas Partey has made three appearances.

Thomas Partey has played nine games and scored two goals in the Premier League this season.

Below are some of the reactions:















Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church