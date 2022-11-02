Arsenal fans praise midfielder Thomas Partey after performance against Nottingham Forest

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey was outstanding in Arsenal 5-0 victory against struggling Nottingham Forest over the weekend.
Arsenal took to Twitter to praise Thomas Partey for his wonderful effort in midfield for the Gunners.
Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson (two goals), and Gabi Martinelli scored for the London side against Forest.
Partey, together with Granit Xhaka in the middle of the pitch, has proven crucial for Arsenal.
Arsenal will take on Zurich in the Uefa Europa League in their next game. In the Europa League, this season Thomas Partey has made three appearances.
Thomas Partey has played nine games and scored two goals in the Premier League this season.
Below are some of the reactions:
Arsenal’s win percentage in the league since the start of 2021/22 with & without Thomas Partey…
He’s the man in the middle of the park who makes it all click. He’s irreplaceable. #afc pic.twitter.com/4887kFhM80
— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) October 22, 2022
Partey’s goal from this angle is ridiculous
pic.twitter.com/HpCq0yIuDy
— GoonerExtra (@GoonerExtra) October 30, 2022
ARSENAL 5 - 0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Little better or sweeter for Ghanaians than seeing Thomas Partey performing and scoring like he did today! World Cup is next month and we pray all Black Stars remain injury free and hit form when it matters! pic.twitter.com/uSjFvgq1DD
— herbert mensah (@t1t2men) October 30, 2022
Thomas Partey is DAMN PIVOTAL. What a Baller